Appeal to help new Peterborough dad left paralysed and bed-ridden after Covid-19 infection

The Peterborough father also had one of his legs amputated

When Bola Egunjobi was holidaying with his pregnant wife in 2022 and looking forward to their future together, he had no idea of the troubled road that lay ahead.

It wasshortly after this trip that Bola caught Covid, and through complications with an underlying condition, was left paralysed from the waist down and without his right leg.

Over the last two years, the new dad says he’s spent more time in hospital than out – suffering from various secondary complications that have left him completely bedridden. He is now on antibiotics and a range of painkillers to deal with the pain he is in, largely from deep bed sores.

Bola Egunjobi pictured before his illness, and right, still smiling from his hospital bed after his leg amputation.

Remarkably, Bola has carried on his job as an information security manager for a tech company, working on a laptop from his hospital bed. He says he needed to keep his mind occupied, and that his employer had been generous and supportive throughout. He is now going through a process of redundancy.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph from his hospital bed, Bola, 58, said: “I’ve got a wife and young infant that I want to support. I wanted to pay my mortgage and to look after them as much as I could. I just wish I could spend more time with them.

"My employer has been very good to me over the last two years. Working was at my request. I got approval from my doctors to do so, and just started doing a couple of hours a day at first, but then got back to full time. It helped me to stay positive.”

Now an appeal has been set up to help the family to extend and covert their Peterborough house so that Bola can go home to his wife and child and live more independently with a wheelchair.

Bola pictured on holiday before he became unwell.

The GoFundMe appeal, created by a friend, hopes to raise £15,000 towards the £25k cost of a renovation to provide Bola with a suitable downstairs living space where he can receive treatment and become more independent.

The few occasions Bola has been able to go home, he has had to stay on a bed set up in his dining room, and wash at a sink in the downstairs toilet.

"I need a separate access to the back of the house as I’m dependent on carers coming in six times a day,” he explained. “I don’t want my boy to be impacted by my care, and I don’t want to add an extra burden to my wife, who cares for him and works.”

Asked how many times he’s been in and out of hospital since contracting Covid, he said: “I’ve lost count over the last two and-a-half years. I’ve spent more time in hospital than I have at home.”

Despite everything he is going through, Bola keeps a positive mindset and remains focussed on a happy future with his family.

“I think a lot about what work can be done to our home to allow me to go back and live more independently,” he explained. “We need a builder or architect to come and have a look at it and come up with some ideas for us.”

When Bola caught Covid, it was the spring of 2022 and the Government had only recently relaxed rules on wearing face masks. Feeling unwell, he took himself off to bed for the day. But when he awoke he knew something wasn’t right and called an ambulance.

Bola was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and ended up in a coma – waking three weeks later to find he couldn’t move his legs.

He did not know at the time, but he was suffering from an underlying condition known as encephalitis – an uncommon but serious illness that causes the brain to become inflamed and swollen. While not always known, it is thought to be caused by viral infection or an issue with the immune system. It was this that caused his paralysis.

Bola was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, and in January 2023 was discharged home with a wheelchair. But, unable to move out of bed or get around his home, it wasn’t long before he was back in hospital again. A further complication arose with his leg, which led to necrosis in his right foot – and the subsequent amputation.

“I’ve obviously been lying in a bed for a huge amount of time since then, and I’ve had a lot of time to think about things,” he said. “It’s not my paralysis or leg amputation causing me concern at the moment - but my bed sores, which keep getting re-infected.

"It is this that could end up killing me – so I have to do whatever I can to get off my bum. But being paralysed from the waist down and with a leg amputated, it seems like an impossibility.”

Bola told us he is now researching specialist wheelchairs that allow people to stand up, holding them in place with a special harness.

“That’s exactly what I need - it would save my life.”

He added: “I want to live – I have a two year-old and a wife that I love very much.”

Bola’s friend Anne Johnson, who set up the GoFundMe appeal, said: “It would be great if we can rally round to support the family so that Bola can be able to regularly do what most of us take for granted.”

She added: “I’m just so impressed with how positive Bola is. He was always such an active chap before, but remains very chirpy. He’s a real nice person.”

If you can help the family, donate via the appeal page, or email Bola via [email protected]