Appeal to find Stamford teenager missing for more than a week

Police have issued an appeal to find a teenager from Stamford who has been missing for more than a week.

Lincolnshire Police said 17-year-old Thomas Hill has been missing from his home since December 22.

Thomas Hill, who is missing

Police said: “Thomas, 17, was last seen at his home in Stamford around 10.40am on Sunday, December 22.

“At the time he was wearing a black puffa jacket, a burgundy t-shirt with turquoise writing on the front, and black Nike trainers with a white tick on them. It is unknown what colour his trousers were.

“He is described as being around 6ft 6in in height, of slight build with broad shoulders, and with dark ginger hair.

“Thomas’ family are worried about him and would like him to come home, or would like to hear from anyone who knows where he might be.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via 101.”