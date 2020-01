Police are appealing to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sienna Gascoine (15) was last seen at 6pm on Sunday when she told relatives “she was going out for dinner in Peterborough,” Northants Police said.

Sienna Gascoine

The force added: “Sienna is described as white, 5ft 4in, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

“Call us on 101 with any info.”