Appeal to find missing Stamford teenage whose disappearance ‘is out of character’

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager from Stamford.

Jenson Lewis (15) went missing from his home earlier today (Monday).

Jenson Lewis

Lincolnshire Police said: “Jenson may be wearing a light grey North Face jacket and carrying a red holdall. His disappearance is out of character. If you know him, and have any information about what might have caused him to leave home today, please call us.”

Anyone with information on where Jenson could be should call 101 quoting Incident 60 of December 2.