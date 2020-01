Police have issued an appeal to find a missing man from Spalding.

David Males (31) was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans and a black woollen hat.

David Males

Police said: “He is thought to have travelled from Spalding to Peterborough on Tuesday (January 14) but has not been seen since.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 431 of January 15.