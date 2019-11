Police are appealing to find a missing man who they believe might be in the Peterborough area.

Mark Cooke got on a train on October 28 from his home village of Metheringham, heading towards Sleaford.

Mark Cooke

Lincolnshire Police said: “He may now be in the Peterborough area.

“Mark has one leg and uses a mobility scooter.

“Call 101 if you can help.”