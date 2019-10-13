Appeal from Peterborough band for people with learning disabilities to continue performing at city pubs and clubs

A thriving Peterborough band for people with learning disabilities is appealing for donations for a new van or minibus so it can continue delighting city pub and club-goers.

The Lava Lamp Lighters have begun playing regular gigs across Peterborough, but band members are struggling to transport equipment such as keyboards and bongo drums back and forth between performances.

The Lava Lamp Band (all disabled musicians) rehearsing at the Chime Music Centre at Norfolk Street EMN-190930-230424009

The band began 12 years ago and in that time it has even produced two CDs with a total of nine songs on them. Band member Enzo Petruzziello said: “We started off with five members in the band but now have seven. We’ve all got disabilities and we all wanted to play in a band.

“We started recently having a few gigs in pubs and clubs and want to do more, but we don’t have enough money for a minibus or van to transport the instruments backwards and forwards.

“We’re having to take the drums apart and put them together again which is a little bit of a nightmare.

“If we had a proper van to transport equipment and store it in, then it would save a lot of time.

The Lava Lamp Band (all disabled musicians) rehearsing at the Chime Music Centre at Norfolk Street EMN-190930-230435009

“We write and sing our own songs - it’s all based on how we feel about music, everything from rock and roll to soft ballads.

“The first time we played in front of an audience it was very nerve-racking - there were lots of people. But the more we do it, the better we feel.”

The band is now looking for more people with learning disabilities to join and learn how to play different instruments, or how to put music onto CDs as its recording studio in Norfolk Road, Millfield.

Band practice takes place every Monday from 2pm to 4pm.

The Lava Lamp Band (all disabled musicians) rehearsing at the Chime Music Centre at Norfolk Street. On drums BARRY PLUMB. EMN-190930-230446009

Enzo said: “We all love it and enjoy meeting everybody. We all support each other through difficult times and all have a go at playing different instruments.”

The 63-year-old from Peterborough also co-founded the Lava Lamp nightclub for adults with learning disabilities back in 2007, and he is hoping to see it continue to grow at its home in The Solstice in the city centre.

“I wanted something special - a proper nightclub experience for people with disabilities in Peterborough,” he added.

“I’m really happy and proud we have done it, because everybody loves it. It’s something I always wanted to achieve.

The Lava Lamp Band (all disabled musicians) rehearsing at the Chime Music Centre at Norfolk Street. JEREMY PEARSON, guitar EMN-190930-230457009

“I would like to do it more regularly, and for it to be bigger and better, but we need more funding.

“People who go get a hell of a lot from it - it’s brilliant. Any donations will be appreciated.”

The next club night is on Thursday, October 24.

For more information on the Lava Lamp, and to donate or buy tickets, visit: https://www.lavalampnightclub.org, or search ‘Lava Lamp Nightclub’ on Facebook.

The Lava Lamp Band (all disabled musicians) rehearsing at the Chime Music Centre at Norfolk Street. PETRUZZIELLO, drums EMN-190930-230508009

The Lava Lamp Band (all disabled musicians) rehearsing at the Chime Music Centre at Norfolk Street. WITH NATASHA THOBANI, EMILY JINKS, COLUM GRACEY EMN-190930-230719009

The Lava Lamp Band (all disabled musicians) rehearsing at the Chime Music Centre at Norfolk Street EMN-190930-230730009

The Lava Lamp Band (all disabled musicians) rehearsing at the Chime Music Centre at Norfolk Street. JEREMY PEARSON, guitar EMN-190930-230741009