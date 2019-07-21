Appeal after snake goes missing

The owner of a pet snake that has gone missing from her Peterborough home has offered a £50 reward for its safe return.

Kerry Palin said her pet Corn snake ‘Derek’ escaped from her home in High Street, Fletton, and is being ‘missed by his brother’.

Corn snakes are harmless and Kerry said anyone finding Derek should call her on 07534793526. She said Derek is safe to handle and if placed in a pillow case will be happy and calm .

“I must have left the door open a little and he clearly seized the chance to escape,” said Kerry. “The door of the house was open and he obviously fancied going outside in the warm sunshine.

“He is completely harmless. If anyone finds him they should call me and I’ll come as quickly as I can. If they cover him with something like a pillow case he will be calm and not stressed.”