Appeal after dog abandoned in Peterborough skatepark

A German Shepherd is being cared for by the RSPCA after it was abandoned in a Peterborough park.

The white and black adult male German shepherd, called Key, was found on Good Friday by a member of the public tied up at a skatepark in Eye, near Peterborough.

The skatepark where Key was found

They took the dog home to care for him and the RSPCA were later alerted, on Monday (29 April).

RSPCA Inspector Becky Harper, who is now investigating, said: “Key was microchipped but we’ve not had any luck in tracing his most recent owners so we’d like to appeal to the public.

“He’s quite a distinctive colour and is a lovely dog so we’re hopeful he may be missing from a loving home somewhere. It would be wonderful if we could reunite him with his owners.

“Sadly, he was found at Eye skatepark over Easter weekend and, as they couldn’t contact the dog warden, they decided to take him home.”

Key is in good condition and seems to have been a previously well cared for dog.

Inspector Harper is keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help trace his former owners or help with her enquiries.

If anyone recognises Key or believes he may be a lost dog then we’d like to hear from them,” she added. “We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at the skatepark on Good Friday. Anyone with information can call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“It’s really sad to see lovely dogs like Key being abandoned when their owners can no longer care for them.

“We’d like to remind dog owners that there are places who can help if they’re struggling to take care of their pets.”

To report an abandoned animal please contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.