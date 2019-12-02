Anti-fox hunting campaigners host General Election roadshow in Peterborough

Animal welfare campaigners held a stall in Bridge Street on Sunday as it calls for tighter hunting laws.

Members of the League Against Cruel Sports chose Peterborough to host the fifth in a series of roadshows it is holding across the UK during the run-up to the General Election as it asks voters and candidates to unite against hunting.

Peterborough resident Natalia Brightmore after contacting the General Election candidates. Photo: Marc Dewhurst/League Against Cruel Sports

Shoppers joined Vinny the fox, the voice of the campaign, in Bridge Street and sent emails to their election candidates asking them to make their views on the Hunting Act public.

The League said it receives hundreds of reports every year that fox hunts are still chasing and killing foxes, 14 years after the hunting ban came into force.

Chris Luffingham, director of campaigns of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The people we spoke to at Peterborough were incredibly supportive, and it backed up what we know from YouGov polling that the vast majority of the UK public are opposed to hunting.

“This General Election we stand united against hunting. Political parties need to commit to closing the loopholes and removing the exemptions that the fox hunts are currently exploiting, backing this up with an effective deterrent – giving courts the chance to not just fine but imprison those convicted of hunting offences.”

Campaigning in the city centre. Photo: Marc Dewhurst/League Against Cruel Sports

The League’s election survey asks candidates the following questions:

. Do you support securing the hunting ban by keeping the Hunting Act 2004 in place and opposing any weakening of the ban?

. Do you support strengthening the Hunting Act 2004 by closing loopholes, removing exemptions and introducing custodial sentences?

The League will be publishing all responses over the coming weeks on its dedicated campaign website: unitedagainsthunting.co.uk.

Chris added: “We’re hoping tens of thousands of members of the public will contact General Election candidates right up until December 12 to seek their views on fox hunting as the League launches its General Election campaign calling on all parties to strengthen the Hunting Act.”