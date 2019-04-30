Anti-abortion protesters line Peterborough’s Bourges Boulevard to form ‘pro-life chain’

Anti-abortion protesters lined Bourges Boulevard on Saturday to form a ‘pro-life chain’.

Supporters of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) were marking the anniversary of the coming into force of the 1967 Abortion Act, which legalised abortion under certain conditions.

The Peterborough chain was held simultaneously with dozens of other chains across the country.

Supporters held placards with messages drawing attention to what they described as the “truth and reality of abortion” and advertising what they said was a post-abortion counselling helpline.

The protest was also against a current campaign led in Parliament by Diana Johnson MP to completely decriminalise abortion.

The Peterborough branch of the SPUC said: “Our message is a reminder to our society not only that every abortion destroys an innocent human life, a precious baby, but also that abortion harms women, men and even whole families.”