Annual Walk of Witness draws large crowds in Peterborough city centre

Hundreds of worshippers turned out for the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness in Peterborough on Friday morning (April 18).

The annual event recreates the walk Jesus made to his crucifixion.

The walk began at Stanley Park at 10am before the procession with numerous church turning out with banners and members of the public making their way to Cathedral Square.

There, Rev Langley Mackrell-Hey led a service and a children’s event also took place behind St John the Baptist Church in St John’s Square led by Lex Bradley-Stow, the growing Faith chaplain.

