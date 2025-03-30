Animal charity boosted by community event at Peterborough supermarket

By Gemma Gadd
Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST
Charity rescuing unwanted dogs is given a boost

Staff and customers at Tesco, Hampton, have raised hundreds of pounds for a charity helping mistreated and abandoned dogs.

A monthly prize bingo event held at the Tesco Extra Community Room has raised £570 which has been given to the Animal Helpline Dog Rescue, Wansford.

Tesco Extra Hampton, Community Champion Sharron Toms said: “We’ve been having so much fun bringing the community together whilst raising money.

Sharron Toms, Tesco Extra Hampton's Community Champion (right), hands over the cheque to one of the charity's trustees, Alison.Sharron Toms, Tesco Extra Hampton's Community Champion (right), hands over the cheque to one of the charity's trustees, Alison.
“We donated the money, along long with food, toys and washing materials, hoping to ease the burden a little.”

Speaking about the work of the charity, located between Peterborough and Stamford, she added: “They are doing such an amazing job with so many dogs just waiting for their 'fureva' homes.”

A spokesperson for Animal Helpline commented: “The money is invaluable and will go towards food and the ongoing vets bills. We are extremely grateful to Sharron and the Community Room.”

