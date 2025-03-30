Animal charity boosted by community event at Peterborough supermarket
Staff and customers at Tesco, Hampton, have raised hundreds of pounds for a charity helping mistreated and abandoned dogs.
A monthly prize bingo event held at the Tesco Extra Community Room has raised £570 which has been given to the Animal Helpline Dog Rescue, Wansford.
Tesco Extra Hampton, Community Champion Sharron Toms said: “We’ve been having so much fun bringing the community together whilst raising money.
“We donated the money, along long with food, toys and washing materials, hoping to ease the burden a little.”
Speaking about the work of the charity, located between Peterborough and Stamford, she added: “They are doing such an amazing job with so many dogs just waiting for their 'fureva' homes.”
A spokesperson for Animal Helpline commented: “The money is invaluable and will go towards food and the ongoing vets bills. We are extremely grateful to Sharron and the Community Room.”
