Anglian Water are currently at the scene of a burst water main in Werrington, believed to be affecting hundreds of homes, leaving them without low water pressure or no water at all.

Engineers are currently at the scene and have said that expect to complete repairs by 4pm.

An update read: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Fulbridge Road and the surrounding areas may have low water pressure of no water al all.

A map of the affected area from Anglian Water.

"We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Supplies should be restored by 4pm today.

