Anglian Water makes fresh appeal to find Peterborough man missing for a month

Anglian Water has made a fresh appeal to find a Peterborough man who has now been missing for a month.

The utilities company said Michael Smith’s colleagues “are all concerned for his welfare”.

The 53-year-old, also known as Mick, was last seen in Glinton on Tuesday, June 11 and no one has seen or spoken to him since.

Police have previously released CCTV of the last known sighting of Michael from the day he went missing, walking towards the direction of Maxey Pits.

Michael is described as white, 5’ 10”, slim, with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jumper and navy work trousers.

Anglian Water said: “Our colleague Michael Smith is still missing, and we are all concerned for his welfare.

“If you have any information or have seen anything then please let the police know. Please call 101 and quote incident 452 of June 11 as soon as possible.”

