Anger at plans to convert former Peterborough pub into flats

A former Peterborough pub will be turned into residential flats.

The Golden Lion, in Stanground, used to be a bustling village pub, but has sat dormant for several years.

The former Golden Lion pub in Stanground

It has been branded an ‘eyesore’ by a number of residents, and there are now plans to turn it into flats.

This decision has faced backlash from nearby residents and concerns have been raised about parking in the area and an influx of people that could affect places at schools and GP surgeries.

Ryan Kemp said: “I live on South Street and parking down there is bad enough as it is. I highly doubt they have given any thought to extra parking for residents that already live there and already struggle to park. So I can’t see how it’s going to work adding even more residents to an already over-crowded road.”

Another resident, Carol Rodgers, said: “My concern for this is the amount of traffic it’s going to produce and, of course, the impact that has on the two doctors’ surgeries.”

But Janice Roughton said that the site needs developing as it has become an eyesore. She said: “Sensible family housing would be preferential to the terrible eyesore that is currently standing there. It is the beginning of a conservation area and leading to our lovely church, it must be sorted.”

Councillor for the ward, Christian Hogg, said: “Essentially it’s taken so long as the owner wanted originally to turn it in to a Nisa [supermarket] which was rejected. There’s plenty of provision in the area but getting articulated lorries to that location wouldn’t be appropriate.

“We are in huge need of low cost housing so it’s good in that respect, it meets the criteria regarding parking provision.

“The reason it wasn’t called in was the overriding number of residents wanting the ‘eyesore’ sorted out and moved on. We’ve got a huge housing deficit so we need more places for people to live.”

When asked about the effect new housing may have on doctors’ surgeries, Cllr Hogg called it a ‘separate issue’.

A number of planning applications have been submitted since the pub’s initial closure.

In 2014 a proposal to be turned in to a community centre was withdrawn. In 2016 it was proposed for the land to be turned into residential flats and a Nisa store. This was refused on grounds that there would not be substantial room for parking or vehicle access.