Anger as roads at new Peterborough estate left with potholes and ramps

Residents have hit out at a developer after roads in a new estate in Peterborough were left unfinished, with potholes and ramps making journeys a nightmare for motorists.

Some of the roads in the Hempsted estate, off London Road in Peterborough, remain uncompleted months after residents moved into properties. Now there have been calls for developer Larkfleet Homes to finish the job.

John Howard, councillor for Hargate and Hempsted said: “The developer who built the houses concerned, has yet to complete the infrastructure around these houses. We, along with the residents, have requested Larkfleet to complete these roads on numerous occasions.

“The original target for completion of the finishing work has not been achieved, and council officers continue to liaise with Larkfleet representatives for a firm commitment and date to complete the outstanding work.

“The responsibility for this situation in Hempsted is entirely with Larkfleet Homes, who must complete the roads and pathways to an adoptable standard before they can go through the road adoption process with the council.”

A Larkfleet spokesman said work was due to start next month. He said: “We have contractors commencing work in July and, once the work is complete, the highway will be maintained by Larkfleet until it is ‘adopted’ by the council.

“We appreciate the patience of residents during this process and also going forward during the works from next month. We will try to keep disruption to a minimum.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said: “We are working closely with the developers to address these outstanding issues.”