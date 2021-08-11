Angels are coming to Peterborough as stunning light show to illuminate cathedral

The Angels are Coming by Luxmuralis presented at Sheffield Cathedral in 2019. Picture: Luxmuralis

From Wednesday, November 24 to Saturday, November 27 the light and sound show entitled The Cathedral Illuminated 2021: The Angels Are Coming will transform the magnificent west front and nave of Peterborough Cathedral.

The display, timed to coincide with the start of the Advent season, is designed to capture the imagination of all the family and point towards Christmas. It begins outside with a light art projection onto the three great porticos of the Cathedral, set to music composed by David Harper. The audience then enter the Cathedral to see the interior of the nave full of light projections with accompanying sound.

The immersive piece has been created by the Artistic Collaboration known as ‘Luxmuralis’. Peter Walker, the artist whose creation One Small Step is currently on display at Peterborough Cathedral, is Artistic Director of Luxmuralis, working alongside audio visual technicians and other artists.

Peter Walker said: “Luxmuralis are delighted to be bringing our work to Peterborough Cathedral. The Angels are Coming will bathe the iconic west front in light, telling the nativity story and bringing the traditions of Christmas to life in a way the Cathedral has never seen before. It will be a perfect way to start Advent, and for families and friends to come together and experience something new in this majestic place. This will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the joy of the season, and to be immersed in sound and light as visitors witness the outdoor show and then walk amongst the stars within the Cathedral itself.”

Canon Tim Alban Jones, Vice Dean of Peterborough said: “Advent and Christmas are always very special times at Peterborough Cathedral and this year is no exception. This splendid re-interpretation of the Christmas story in light and sound is a way of helping us to see these familiar things in an entirely different way. Whether you are aged 3 or 93, this promises to be a truly memorable experience.”