Exciting plans to build the drive-thrus in Peterborough for American fast food chains Wendy’s and Taco Bell have taken a step forward.

The designs for 20 units, including three drive-thru outlets, to be built on the former Parcelforce site in Maskew Avenue, New England, have just been approved by Peterborough City Council’s building control officers.

It is an important step for the development as it ensures design and building works will meet legally required standards.

The decision comes just two months after the council’s planners approved the use of the land for the development, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Wendy’s and Taco Bell plus UK coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee have already agreed to occupy the drive-thrus to be built on the 3.1 hectare site under plans by developers CB Peterborough Investment, known as Chancerygate.

Wendy’s is to occupy the 253 square metre unit one on the site as a restaurant that will have 26 parking spaces while Taco Bell will be located in the 365 square metre unit three, which will have 25 parking spaces, while Costa Coffee will move into the 167 square metre unit two with 35 parking spaces.

The remaining units on the new business park will be for industrial use with Millfield Autos, of Lincoln Road, already signed up.

A spokesperson for Chancerygate has previously said: “We anticipate hundreds of jobs will be created at the development.”