‘Amazing’ donation for charity which provides counselling for young people in Peterborough

A counselling service for young people in the Peterborough area has received £7,000 to spend on new technology thanks to BGL Group.

BGL recycled its old laptops for cash and asked colleagues to nominate a charity, or good cause, in need of money for new technology.

Michelle Lay, vice chairman and clinical lead for YPCS with Stuart Horn, of BGL's IT services department

The Young People’s Counselling Service (YPCS) was put forward and went on to win the company-wide vote.

The charity, based in Yaxley, provides counselling for 11 to 16-year-olds dealing with any emotional difficulty. Common problems facing users include bullying, low self-esteem, anxiety, abuse, self-harm and addiction.

Michelle Lay, vice chairman and clinical lead for YPCS, said: “We are ecstatic. It could not have come at a better time as we have just launched our first centre in Yaxley and need so many new tech items. This amount of money is just amazing.”

YPCS will use the £7,000 donated by BGL to buy iPads, laptops and a new software licence, allowing its team of counsellors to receive and share data with other agencies, including GPs and mental health providers. The move will create a more joined-up service and means young people do not have to re-tell their experiences when they access counselling. Caroline Raines, director of communications at BGL Group, said: “Making a difference to the community is one of BGL’s strategic aims. In the last four years alone we have touched more than 250,000 lives with our charitable work.

“We’re delighted that the Young People’s Counselling Service will benefit from this money, made possible by recycling our unwanted computers.

“We’ll also continue the spirit of giving as we approach Christmas. BGL has pledged to give up to £30,000 and our people will be donating food, clothes, toys and animal feed for local charities.”

