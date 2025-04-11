All you need to know about Peterborough United vs Birmingham City- The 2025 Vertu Trophy Final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Peterborough Telegraph will be providing extensive coverage before, during and after the final.

Wembley is just two days away!

On Sunday (April 13), Posh travel to the capital of face League One leaders Birmingham City, looking for back-to-back successes in the competition.

Ahead of the game, here is all you need to know about the match itself:

When is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm.

Turnstiles to fans will open at 1pm, hospitality from 12pm. Information about how to scan tickets for entry can be found on the Wembley website.

How many will be there?

Posh are believed to have sold just under 20,000 tickets, although no official announcement has been made after tickets went off sale at 5pm on Thursday (April 10).

While Birmingham have sold 43,356 tickets, more than the amount of fans from both sides that attended last year’s final!

Where are the fanzones?

The Posh fan zone is located on the East concourse (East village) area of the stadium and will be accessible from 10:30. Alcohol will be served from 11:00.

There is also a fan zone set up at Barnet FC where Posh fans can drive and park there. The Fanzone will be based in Legends Bar which holds around 1,000 people and they will have Sky Sports playing on their TVs. Legends Bar will be open from 10.30am with alcohol available from opening.

The Hive Bar, which is open to the public, will also be open and serves Starbucks, alcohol, soft drinks and food.

Pubs Posh fans have been allocated around Wembley can be found here.

Where can I watch?

If you are not at Wembley, the match is being shown live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

TalkSPORT 2 are also providing exclusive commentary of the game with Olly Cink hosting with live commentary from Ian Danter and former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke.

Is there VAR?

Thankfully, no. Goal-line technology will be in use.

Will there be extra time?

There will be extra time if the game ends level, followed by a penalty shootout

Who is the referee?

Ben Speedie is refereeing the Vertu Trophy Final. He was the man in the middle for a 1-1 Posh draw at Stevenage in February. Encouragingly Posh have never lost a game refereed by Speedie.

The Merseyside official was also in charge of an FA Cup win at Oxford United in 2020 and a 1-0 League One win at Fleetwood later that season. Speedie, who is in his fifth season as a Football League official, also refereed a 2-1 FA Cup win over Doncaster Rovers in December, 2023.

What will the kits be?

The kits is will be the same as on Tuesday night with Posh in their traditional blue and Birmingham in their changed white shirts.