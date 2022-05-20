The Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough region, has been kept busy on our roads this week.
Officers stopped a vehicle with a missing tyre, a motorcyclist who exceeded 100mph and a scaffolding lorry without insurance.
Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) issued the images on their social media account.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by those police officers in the region – and some might raise eyebrows.
1. Peterborough driver with provisional licence
The driver of this vehicle in Peterborough only had a provisional licence.
Photo: BCH
2. Missing tyre
This trailer only had five of its six tyres. One of its tyres was badly cracked and the load was not secure. Vehicle prohibited from driving.
Photo: BCH
3. Repeat offender
The driver of this vehicle had been previously stopped by officers two months ago for driving without a licence - and was subsequently banned from driving. Driver interviewed, reported and vehicle seized.
Photo: BCH
4. Speeding motorcyclist
Officers caught the driver of this motorcycle exceeding the speed limit, doing over 100mph. Officers conducted a follow check and the driver was reported for excess speed. He also had an illegal registration plate.
Photo: BCH