The fair, which has been running for many years, has returned to the city and will be in place at The Millfield, Lincoln Road until Sunday (June 19).

The fair is being hosted by John Thurston and Sons, who also host the Peterborough Mart Fair, Bretton Park Fair and the Bridge Fair and usually takes place on the Embankment but has to be moved this year due to the concerts at the Embankment this weekend. This has allowed the fair to visit Millfield for the first time since 1999.