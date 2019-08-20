All eyes on Peterborough Cathedral as The Cross Stands as The Earth Turns

Dozens of people got the first view of the new Gaia art installation in its full glory as the giant globe was revealed at Peterborough Cathedral last night (Monday).

Gaia, which will be at the cathedral for the next month, is the latest piece by artist Luke Jerram, who was the man behind the Museum of the Moon which visited the city last month. The globe has been hung in front of the iconic cross which hangs from the cathedral’s historic ceiling - the words written on the cross say ‘Stat Cruxdum Volvitur Orbis’ - which is Latin for As the Cross Stands, the Earth Turns. The exhibition was officially opened by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence, with listener Sue Woodhouse turning on the Earth’s rotation for the first time. It is free to see Gaia during the day, but there will be a charge to see it during the evening, when it will be rotating and lit by atmospheric lights. For more information visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

