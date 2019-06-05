All England and Scotland Women’s World Cup matches to be shown for free at Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema

Every match by played England and Scotland at the Women’s World Cup is to be shown for free on the big screen at Showcase Cinema in Peterborough.

England and Scotland both feature in Group D - alongside Argentina and Japan - and go head-to-head this Sunday as they aim to get their campaigns off to a winning start.

The fixtures are as follows, with doors opening 30 minutes before the kick off:

. England vs Scotland – Sunday, June 9, 5pm

. Japan vs Scotland – Friday, June 14, 2pm

. England vs Argentina – Friday, June 14, 8pm

. Japan vs England – Wednesday, June 19, 8pm

. Scotland vs Argentina – Wednesday, June 19, 8pm

Should England and Scotland progress to the knockout stage these matches will also be screened.

Mark Barlow, general manager, Showcase Cinemas UK, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ll be screening England and Scotland’s Women’s World Cup matches this summer for free.

“Women’s football continues to go from strength to strength and we expect demand for tickets to be high, so reserve your tickets before they go!”

Tickets are available at the cinema box office and can be reserved in advance. Tickets not collected before kick-off may be re-allocated to other guests.