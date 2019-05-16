Air ambulance which operates in Peterborough used to promote bar in Cambodia

An air ambulance service which once employed the Duke of Cambridge was stunned to find an image of one of its helicopters being used to promote a bar in Asia.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance took to Twitter to insist it is not linked to a party venue which offers a 24-hour happy hour in Cambodia and ‘all beautiful girls.’

The advert including the air ambulance. Photo: East Anglian Air Ambulance

The move came after the Helicopter bar, in the capital Phnom Penh, used a picture of the yellow air ambulance on a poster to advertise the venue.

In a tweet, the air ambulance team wrote: “DISCLAIMER: We are in no way associated with the helicopter bar that is promoted on the back of this tuk tuk in Cambodia... but we wouldn’t say no to a free pool.”

The charity said it loved seeing its aircraft in “weird and wonderful places”.

A spokeswoman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: “Every now and then we get sent a picture of the advert from a supporter who is on their travels in Cambodia.

“It has probably been on the tuk tuk for a couple of years now and every time we get sent the picture it makes our team smile. We thought it would make our supporters smile too, so wanted to share it.”

The Duke of Cambridge was a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017.