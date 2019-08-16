A47 at Peterborough’s safety record labelled ‘diabolical’ after latest crashes - as calls to dual the road are renewed

There have been renewed calls to dual the A47 after two crashes yesterday left a man and a woman dead and others injured.

A man and a woman were killed on the road near Eye yesterday, when the black Vauxhall Astra they were travelling in collided with a lorry at about 11.45am.

Police at the scene

The male front seat passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

Later in the day, less than a mile from the fatal collision, an orange VW Golf collided with a White Mercedes Sprinter at about 5.45pm.

Two people were taken to hospital following the crash. A police spokesman said it was not believed their injuries were life threatening.

Last year, The Peterborough Telegraph revealed there was a serious crash on the A47 every five days, after two people were killed in a collision between a lorry and a bus

The second crash on the A47. Picture: Joe Giddens

Following the latest crashes, James Palmer, Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, said it was vital the A47 was dualled because of the road’s ‘diabolical’ safety record. He said : “My thoughts are with everyone affected by this latest tragedy. Nothing can comfort the families of those who have lost their lives on the A47 over the years, but we can act to reduce this horrific toll in future.

“The A47 has a diabolical safety record and this latest collision is yet another reminder that dualling is imperative and urgent. It’s always been top priority for the Combined Authority to get the A47 dualled throughout Cambridgeshire and we’ll keep pressing Government to make it safer for travellers and the communities it passes through.

“The Combined Authority has submitted the necessary technical work to Government for dualling the A47 between the A16 junction and Walton Highway, east of Wisbech. This project is now in the mix for a Government decision in the next roads funding round which runs from 2020-25. This is a Highways England-managed road, and so we have been working with them on this to speed up the process.

“It is unacceptable that a heavily used, dangerous road that links two major centres in Peterborough and Norwich is mainly single-carriageway.”

Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes called for the road to be dualled as soon as possible.

She said: “It is truly devastating to hear of not just one, but two collisions on the A47 yesterday. One of which resulted in the loss of life of two people.

“This stretch of road between Peterborough and Wisbech has been the scene of frequent serious accidents for far too long. It has long been apparent that a single carriageway can no longer safely meet the needs of motorists in this area and proper investment in this vital transport link is now long overdue.

“I will look forward to the Department for Transport’s expected announcement on funding allocation later this year when I hope to hear that the concerns of motorists and residents in this area have finally been taken seriously by this Government with a full commitment to dual the A47 from next year. In the meantime I will be approaching officers of the local authority and Highways to discuss what additional safety measures can be put in place along this stretch of road as a matter of urgency.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara added: “My thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives in this accident.

“Whilst there are plans to dual some parts of the A47 locally, for example between Wansford and Sutton, it is important that the campaign continues for further dualling on this busy road, to avoid further such accidents.”