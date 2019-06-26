‘A great man’ - Devastated friends pay tribute to Peterborough dad who was ‘one of the good ones’

Devastated friends of a Peterborough dad have paid tribute to a “great man” and “amazing person” who died a few days after being involved in an incident in Peterborough city centre.

Electrician Glenn Boocock, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was found dead at his home last Tuesday (June 18) after he failed to arrive at work.

The 37-year-old suffered a head injury on June 6 after being involved in an incident outside O’Neills pub, in Broadway, at about 1.30am.

Commenting on the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook page, Ross Connor wrote: “Very sad story. I only knew of Glenn but no one had a bad word to say about the lad. He was one of the good ones #gone2soon.”

Laura Bee wrote: “I honestly cannot believe this!☹️ Such a kind and funny childhood friend. So sad! Sending lots of love to Glenn’s family and friends! Rest peacefully Glenn xx.”

Paul Grypicz posted: “Played footie with glenn back in the day ⚽️⚽️ good lad .... RIP m8 gone too soon.”

Sally-Anne Buckley said: “lots of people I have worked with and socialised with grew up with glenn he is going to be missed immensely, its left a hole in the community.”

Amanda Amanda wrote: “Very sad news such a lovely, genuine and happy man taken far to soon. My thoughts are with everyone xx.”

While Garry Wollerton said: “Amazing person I used to work with years ago so sorry for his family.”

On Twitter, Jimmy Dean tweeted: “I’ve known him 20 years, I’ve had some great nights with him and he was a good bloke with a good heart. It’s tragic, heartbreaking and my condolences go to all his family & friends.”

@J_scott_x also tweeted: “RIP Glenn u will be missed by all the family a great man and my condolences go out to all family n friends.”

Glenn’s family have also paid tribute to him, while police are appealing for witnesses to the affray and are treating Glenn’s death as suspicious.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 106 of June 18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

