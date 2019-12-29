95th minute Manchester United goal nets Peterborough punter £250k in Sky Sports prediction game

Have your say

A punter from Peterborough is enjoying a late Christmas present after netting £250,000 for correctly predicting six football results.

Nigel Wilson had predicted five Premier League results correctly but needed Manchester United to win 2-0 at Burnley last night (Saturday) to net the Super 6 jackpot.

And incredibly Marcus Rashford’s 95th minute strike made it a perfect six out of six for him to win the top prize.

Super 6 is a free game for adults where they can win money and prizes by correctly predicting six scores on a single matchday.

It is linked to Sky’s Soccer Saturday programme which is hosted by Jeff Stelling, with the broadcaster offering punters the chance to ‘Win Jeff’s £250,000’.

The Super 6 account tweeted: “Unbelievable #Super6 drama! @MarcusRashford‘s 95th minute goal for Man Utd last night means the £250k jackpot has been won. ️Congratulations to Nigel Wilson from Peterborough who correctly predicted six correct scores & scored 30pts.”

The results Nigel successfully forecast were:

. Newcastle United 1-2 Everton

. Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

. Watford 3-0 Aston Villa

. Norwich City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

. West Ham United 1-2 Leicester City

. Burnley 0-2 Manchester United.

We would love to speak to Nigel about his win. He can email news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk or contact us on social media should he wish to get in touch.