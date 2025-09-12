80-year-old man seriously injured in traffic collision in Peterborough

An 80-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between two cars in Coates, near Whittlesey.

The collision, involving a white Vauxhall Mokka and a black MG3, took place just before noon today (12 September) in Wisbech Road, at the junction with Kingsland.

Both drivers were not seriously injured but the passenger in the Vauxhall, an 80-year-old man from Peterborough, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries where he remains.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, can report it through the force website or by calling 101, quoting incident 193 of 12 September.