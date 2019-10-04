£750k boost for schools after 145 new homes approved for the Deepings

Have your say

Deepings schools will receive £750,000 to improve facilities after a new housing development was approved by South Kesteven District Council.

The planning committee unanimously supported the first phase of a 145 home scheme off Linchfield Road and Burchnall Close that will include 49 affordable homes.

As part of the scheme, developers Linden Homes will provide:

. A £750,000 contribution to expand Market Deeping Community Primary School and sporting facilities at The Deepings School

. Two new bus stops on Linchfield Road

. £13,000 for new bus shelters

. £64,000 towards improvements to The Deepings Practice

. £3,500 towards moving speed limit signs on Linchfield Road

“We are delighted that local councillors have approved this scheme unanimously. We believe it will be a real asset to the local community and provide a good mix of both private and affordable new homes to the Deepings,” said Verity McMahon, land director at Linden Homes Midlands.

“The scheme also offers real benefits to the local community with £750,000 being made available to expand Market Deeping Community Primary School and improve sporting facilities at Deepings secondary school.

“A further £64,000 will be used to improve health provision at Deepings surgery.”

The first phase of the development is for 76 new homes and the second phase plans will be worked up over the coming months for the remainder of the site which will be for a further 69 homes, 45 of which will be private and 24 affordable.

Work is due to start on site this month and the show home will open next spring.