70,000 pints of real ale sunk at Peterborough Beer Festival

The Peterborough Beer Festival rounded off in style on Saturday after a day of glorious weather.

The 42nd hosting of the popular event on the Embankment saw more than 70,000 pints of real ale sunk, as well as 390 bottles of gin, 1,200 bottles of wine, 4,450 bottles of world beers and around 9,000 pints of cider. The five day festival was hosted by the Peterborough branch of CAMRA and included a range of musical performances. Branch secretary Dickie Bird said attendance was better than last year but below 30,000 in total. He added: “It was great that the weather was really kind to us. People had a great time and families were enjoying the sunshine and having a picnic and nice beer.” Around 400 volunteers helped ensure the festival’s smooth running. Visitors were able to choose from more than 450 beers, while there was also an exclusive selection of rare and one-off specials from local and national breweries. Gluten-free, vegan, low-alcohol and alcohol-free options were also all available. The Met Office said the temperature in Peterborough on Saturday hit 28.1 Celsius.

1. Peterborough Beer Festival 2019 Peterborough Beer Festival 2018 at the Embankment. Serving beers Richard Bird EMN-180825-094842009 Midlands johnston press resell Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough Beer Festival 2019 Beer Festival 2019 at the Embankment EMN-190825-103839009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough Beer Festival 2019 Beer Festival 2019 at the Embankment. EMN-190825-104038009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough Beer Festival 2019 Beer Festival 2019 at the Embankment. Musican Matt Howard. EMN-190825-104027009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more