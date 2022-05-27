The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of activities for families to do in Peterborough over the extended four-day bank holiday weekend.

The special four-day bank holiday weekend will take place from June 2 to June 5 this year to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In 2015, The Queen became the longest reigning monarch in British history, surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

On February 6 this year, she became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee – marking the 70th anniversary of The Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952.

So, the extended bank holiday weekend will allow everyone throughout the UK to come together to celebrate her 70 years of service to the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

This newspaper has compiled a list of seven things for families to do over the bank holiday weekend:

1. Rumble Live's Big Family Camp Out Rumble Live - Cambridgeshire's award-winning family-friendly woodland attraction at Grafham Water - is hosting its first overnight family camping event on June 2. Costing £50, it includes a spot to pitch your tent in the woods, three 60-minute Rumble Live woodland laser tag sessions and evening campfire food - including hot dogs, toasted marshmallows and bacon rolls for breakfast.

2. Sacrewell Farm Sacrewell Farm's celebration of the Jubilee will start on June 2 and run until June 5, from 9am - 4.30pm each day. Highlights include an inflatable assault course, live music, children's games, craft activities, a special Jubilee trail and a tractor display provided by Peterborough Farm Machinery Preservation Society.

3. Burghley House Living Heritage Game and Country Fair Burghley House, near Stamford, is hosting a three-day living heritage game and country fair from June 3 - June 5. From horse riding events to clay shooting, and from rural crafts to street food - the fair will offer something for everyone over the bank holiday weekend.

4. Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail The Werrington Show Scarecrow Trail returns with a royal theme for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The starting point will be The Green and maps for either the short trail or explorer trail will cost £1. The trail will take place on June 3 and June 4, from 10am to 4pm each day.