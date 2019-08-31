£5k donated to support Peterborough families with disabled children

A Peterborough-based provider of specialist neurological care has donated £5,000 to a city charity.

PJ Care regional manager Jon Olsen handed over the cheque to Christine Nicholls from Family Voice Peterborough which supports parents and carers of young people with disabilities. The charity lets out two caravans to provide families with affordable short breaks. The money from PJ Care will cover the cost of the caravan in Butlin’s, Skegness, for a year.

Christine said: “This is an excellent opportunity for us to continue to provide low cost short breaks to families who have a disabled child.” Jon said: “The amazing work that Family Voice does makes such a difference in improving people’s quality of life and we could not be happier to have become involved with this wonderful charity.”