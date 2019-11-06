50 stunning photos which show why we will miss the spectacular Turves Christmas lights display

The Peterborough Telegraph ran an article this week on Robert and Amanda Dempsey who have decided to call time on their spectacular Christmas lights displays at their home in Turves.

The couple raised more than £55,000 for Cancer Research UK over the past five years through their stunning decorations which saw more than one million light bulbs used to illuminate their property. Unfortunately, Robert said the huge popularity of the displays meant that traffic management had become too much of an issue. But to celebrate the couple’s remarkable efforts since 2014 we have found produced a photo gallery showing just why people came from miles away to embrace the Christmas extravaganza.

