£4m makeover of Asda in Peterborough completed

A £4.1 million refurbishment of Asda in Peterborough has been completed.

Works at the store next to Rivergate Shopping Centre finished last week with new features including a Halal meat counter and Polish deli counter.

Asda at Rivergate

The store’s world food section has also doubled in size with 68 new bays while the Asda Kitchen hot pizza counter has recently been installed, meaning customers can now enjoy Asda’s pizzas hot and ready to eat either in store or to take away.

A new speedy scanning checkout service has also been installed. The handsets allow customers to scan and bag as they shop and keep track of their spending throughout before checking out in the dedicated payment zone.

Other changes at the store include a larger, more accessible George fashion and home area, a new pharmacy counter located at the front of the store and an expanded Food to Go section featuring everything from snacks and fruit pots to sandwiches and sushi.

Richard Tassi, general store manager at Peterborough, said: “We’re pleased customers can now see the results of all the hard work which has been taking place behind the scenes at Asda Peterborough.

“We’re really excited to introduce new features we know our customers will love, such as the hot pizza counter, Halal meat counter and Polish deli counter, along with an extended Scan & Go section for speedy shopping.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience throughout the disruption and hope they enjoy shopping in our new-look store.”

