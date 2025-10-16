The 58th World Conker Championships took place in Southwick, near Oundle, on Sunday (October 12) with the new world conker champion being Matt Cross from Lincolnshire who beat women’s world champion Mags Blake from Northants in the grand final.

The intermediate (11 to 16) world champion is Felix Axmacher from Hunts, who took the crown from his sister who won in 2024.

And the junior (seven to 11) world champion is Nicoda Hutchinson from Cambridgeshire, who beat his brother, Fitzy Hutchinson, in the final.

‘King Conker’ David Jakins, the subject of the ‘steel conker’ story from the previous year, was defeated by ‘Queen Bee’ Steph Hutchinson, who also defeated three-times champion Jasmine Tetley on her way to the women’s final.

Since 2013, the championships have been held in the village of Southwick, near Oundle.

The championships take place in the grounds of the Shuckburgh Arms pub and are supported by the local community.

Despite a foggy start to the morning, attendance was at capacity and all adult playing places were sold out well in advance.

Enhanced checks were in place to ensure no cheating and an airport-style ‘steel conker detector’ was in place.

Organisers say it went off several times during the tournament, with sirens and flashing lights being set off on the commentator’s tower.

The ringmaster, Richard Howard, then checked those competitors with a hand scanner and a big magnet on the end of a stick - the three competitors found trying to smuggle their own ‘dodgy’ conkers into the ring were disqualified.

Celebrity player Mark Pougatch, dressed in lederhosen along with the rest of his team won through to the fourth round.

Fancy dress is a feature of the tournament, with about half of all contestants dressing up.

A spokesman for the event said: “As usual, a lovely, positive event enjoyed by all and enhanced by the several donations of conkers from around the country.”

Here’s all of this year’s winners:

Ladies’ World Champion: Mags Blake (Northamptonshire)

Men’s World Champion: Matt Cross (Lincolnshire)

Team Champions: The Conker Cowboys (Northamptonshire)

Ladies’ Runner Up: Stephanie Withall (Northamptonshire)

Men’s Runner Up: Andy Dolby (Northamptonshire)

Team Runners Up: The Fun Boy 4 (Northamptonshire)

Intermediate World Champion: Felix Axmacher (Cambridgeshire)

Intermediate Runner Up: James Moss (UK)

Junior World Champion: Nicoda Hutchinson (Cambridgeshire)

Junior Runner Up: Fitzy Hutchinson (Cambridgeshire)

