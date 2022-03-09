Affordable housing developments are planned.

The Housing and Communities Committee have announced that the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Affordable Housing programme will begin construction of 595 houses at six sites in Cambridgeshire before 31st March this year.

A total of 341 homes will be built across two sites in Peterborough - which are in Northminster and Stanground. 315 homes are set to be built at the site in Northminster and a further 26 homes at Stanground.

Preliminary works for the Northminister site are in progress and construction will start on the site on 14 March. Planning approval has been granted at the site in Stanground and a contract is set to be signed by the end of the month.

The affordable homes are being delivered across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire through the Combined Authority funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). The homes will be provided through a mixture of shared ownership, private affordable rent and affordable rent schemes.

With planning permission and contractors approved, work on the new developments will start on the following six sites across the county:

- 118 homes on Wisbech Road, March. A contractor has been approved and construction will start on site before end of March.

- 42 homes rear of 26-34 High Street, Stilton. Primary works on site are in progress and the main construction contact will be signed by the end of March.

- 26 homes are in Stanground, Peterborough. Planning approval has been given and contract to be signed by end of March.

- 45 homes rear of High Street, Needingworth. The site has been cleared and contractor has been awarded.

- 49 homes off London Road, Great Haddon in Yaxley. The infrastructure works have been ongoing since January and agreements signed to enable work to start on the site.

- 315 homes at Northminster, Peterborough. Asbestos removal has been completed and preliminary works for the project are in progress. Construction will start on site on the 14th March.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “I am delighted that the Combined Authority are delivering on its devolution promise to provide good quality, affordable housing for people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. It is great to see new construction starting in the market towns and in our cities where it is really needed.