280 jobs to be created with construction of drinks can manufacturing hub in Peterborough

Crown Bevcan has unveiled plans to locate its largest European manufacturing facility on the former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, in Woodston.

The aluminium beverage can maker’s owner, the USA-based Crown Holdings, has just exchanged contracts with land owner Trebor Developments for a 625,000 square feet manufacturing warehouse on the 30 acre derelict site, which is now called Delta Park.

Work will commence on site in spring and take a year to complete.

This image shows how the CrownBev manufacturing facility will appear once completed.

Ashwini Kotwal, President of Crown Bevcan EMEA, said: “Beverage cans are the world’s most sustainable and recycled beverage packaging option and are increasingly preferred by customers and consumers alike.

“The demand for beverage cans is rapidly growing with increasing proportion of new beverages in the UK being introduced in cans.

“This new facility demonstrates Crown’s commitment to meeting expanding customer requirements.”

Greg Dalton, Development Manager for Trebor, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured planning for this significant build to suit manufacturing facility.

“We continue to work closely with Crown to ensure the unit is delivered on budget and on programme.

“The finished product will be a fantastic accolade for both parties.”

Trebor were represented by Avison Young and Gerald Eve.

Delta Park was originally intended as a two-unit speculative scheme but has just secured detailed planning consent for the 625,000 sq ft facility.