Are you really from Peterborough if you can't put a location to these images?

20 picture-related quiz questions you will only guess right if you're from Peterborough

Have a look at the zoomed-in images and then see if you can guess where these pictures were taken

By Carly Roberts
4 minutes ago

We're all used to seeing the same photos of iconic landmarks in Peterborough - but have you ever stopped to look up and take in the smaller sights?

The Peterborough Telegraph warns only the sharpest-eyed and most knowledgeable Peterborough residents will be able to get all the quiz questions right.

So, put your Peterborough geography knowledge to the test with our tricky photo quiz - and judge how well you know the city you live in.

1. Where is it?

Do you know where this ornate ceiling is?

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Where in the city?

Do you know where the Peckard plaque is?

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Where in the city?

Do you know where this doorway is?

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Where in the city?

Which building is this clock attached to?

Photo: David Lowndes

