The gates were crafted in the 17th century by renowned craftsman Jean Tijou.

Burghley House’s iconic golden gates are set to be temporarily removed to allow repair and conservation works to take place.

The wrought iron gates are located on the house’s west side and were created in the 17th century by French craftsman Jean Tijou.

His craftsmanship can also be seen at Hampton Court Palace, Kensington Palace and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The gates at Burghley House.

The 3.06m x 2.3m gates have previously undergone restoration works in the 1990s however the Burghley House Preservation Trust has now said that they are now showing signs of degradation.

The previous time before that the gates were repaired was in the aftermath of bomb damage during the Second World War.

The ironwork at Burghley House and Estate is Grade I listed.

The gates are still in good structural order but the decoration has become damaged and deformed in some areas. There is also evidence of pitting corrosion on the iron and aluminium surfaces due to the failure of the paint coating.

The application to Peterborough City Council for the listed words states: “t is accepted by Burghley House Preservation Trust that the existing damage, including missing elements of decoration, are now part of the history of the gates and, as such, are not to be overly repaired or parts replicated as part of the restoration.

"The exception to this is where the damage is such that repair would secure decoration that would otherwise be vulnerable to failure. In the case of the aluminium replacement repouseé and other decoration, these elements too are not to be replaced but restored.

"To facilitate the restoration, the gates and overthrow are to be completely removed from the west elevation, and restored, repainted and leaf gilded off site before finally refitting and retouching in-situ.

“The work is to be confined to the restoration of the existing structure with as little intervention as possible, while ensuring the structure is sound and redecoration is thorough and of a high quality.”

The length of the time the gates will be removed for has not yet been confirmed.