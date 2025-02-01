150 + vacancies up for grabs at Peterborough Jobs Fair as hiring employers are named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More companies expected to sign up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 150 job vacancies are expected to be available at an employment fair in Peterborough.

Now the names of some of the employers expected to attend the Jobs Fair at Peterborough Jobcentre, in Bridge Street, on March 4 have just been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And organisers say the number of vacancies is set to rise as many more employers sign up to take part in the event.

More than 150 job vacancies are expected to be available at an employment fair in Peterborough.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We are intending that this will be a major jobs fair with many leading companies attending.”

He said: “Currently there are vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care.

"In particular we’re working with many local businesses to fill their vacancies and we have organised Sector Based Work Academies to help people who are ready to start a job and need support to learn the skills and behaviours required by employers in particular industries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show that there has been a 15 percent rise in the number of Peterborough people claiming Universal Credit in the 12 months to the end of last month.

Last month, the number of claimants was 7,985 compared to 6,920 in December 2023 - a rise of 1,065 people.

These are the employers signed up so far:

Augusta Care: Support Workers for supported living

Brook Street Business - HR, Payroll, Finance, Customer Service, Call Centre

24/7 Support UK Ltd: Support Workers for Young People living in supported living

Beckets Traditional Tearooms: Part time cook & part time food & beverage assistant (both 6 wk internships), seasonal food & beverage assistants (casual)

Utility Warehouse: Work from home / flexible around peoples lives, Self Employed opportunity in home services.

AB Agri: various roles across the agricultural industry

Anglian Home Improvements: Sales consultants / marketing agents / leaflet distributors

Chef de la Maison: Chefs, bar tenders, customer service staff and bakers

Prestige Nursing and Care: carer and support worker roles

British Army: Apprenticeships

Avon Cosmetics Ltd: Sales Representatives, self employed, ideal as top up hours or school hour work. Team Leaders.

Easy Clean Contractors Ltd: Cleaning

Atlas Care Services: various roles with home care

The Shaw Trust/Ixion

British Army Reserve (158 Regiment RLC)

Sue Ryder: volunteering