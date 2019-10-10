£100k cash prize for Peterborough charity which supports young people suffering mental health problems

A Peterborough charity has scooped a £100,000 cash prize.

The Young People’s Counselling Service - which has film star Warwick Davis as its patron - won the award as part of Persimmon Homes’ charity campaign supporting under-18s.

Nick Phillips, director in charge of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, with Rebecca Jackson and Michelle Lay of the Young People's Counselling Service

RELATED: Charity providing counselling for Peterborough youngsters needs votes to win share of £1m grant

YPCS provides a free and confidential service that can be accessed by anyone aged between 11 and 16 in emotional difficulty.

The charity is working on a project called the Annabelle Davis Centre. This will see the UK’s first community-led family resiliency centres which will provide a preventative ,early-intervention approach to deliver practical help earlier to those in need.

The first two centres will open in Yaxley and Wisbech, and the £100,000 cash win will go towards developing programmes to support young people and improve their life chances.

Michelle Lay, vice chair and clinical lead for the service, said: “Winning £100,000 in the health category of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures means we can push forward with our centres in Peterborough and Wisbech. It was beyond our wildest dreams that we would win the top prize.

“I really want to thank Persimmon Homes and everyone who voted for us online for making us the winners.”

In total Persimmon Homes is handing out £1 million, with three finalists receiving the top prize of £100,000 each.

The first, second and third prize winners were decided by a public vote with more than 225,000 votes cast.

Deepings Community Library was also awarded £5,000.

Nick Phillips, director in charge at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “The Building Futures scheme has been a great success and we had a brilliant evening at York Racecourse celebrating the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people in our communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups, and we are delighted the Young People’s Counselling Service from our region was one of the big winners.”