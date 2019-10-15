10,000 pack Spalding’s streets for Pumpkin Festival

The streets of Spalding were packed with people enjoying the festivities on Friday, as around 10,000 took part in the annual Pumpkin Festival and parade in the town.

The celebration of harvest and horticulture saw a great turnout despite the weather throughout the day, and Spalding town centre was buzzing with market stalls from local producers and charities as well as a raft of food stands, with lots of activities taking place including face painting, pumpkin carving, arts and crafts and stilt walkers.

The Pumpkin Festival in Spalding

There was also a great mix of live entertainment from bands and theatre groups, concluding with the pumpkin parade itself, with glow drummers and the pumpkin carriage leading the parade around the town, before the event finished with a spectacular firework display.

The event was organised by South Holland District Council’s community development team and was sponsored by David Bowman’s Pumpkins Ltd and supported by the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland, Rotary Club of South Holland and Spalding Lions.

There was also the high street window dressing competition, which judged the best displays by shops and businesses in the town getting into the pumpkin spirit. A close competition was won by Ringrose Law of Hall Place, which created an autumnal landscape complete with woodland creatures.

Cllr Gary Taylor, South Holland District Council deputy leader and portfolio holder for communities and facilities, said: “Just as with last year, the Pumpkin Festival was a great event, providing a fantastic spectacle and experience for all of the attendees, and bringing together thousands of people from across Spalding and South Holland, as well as from further afield.

“There was a brilliant range of activities and entertainment on offer, and the feedback has been really positive. I can’t think of a better way to come together and celebrate our proud association with harvest and horticulture in the district.

“I would like to thank everyone who organised and took part in the festival and of course everybody who came along and helped to make it such a memorable occasion. I am already looking forward to next year.”