People to dress as fairies in the cathedral grounds

Get your tutus ready to break a Guinness World Record.

Local children’s brain tumour charity Anna’s Hope is hoping to regain its record for the most people dressed as a fairy in the same place by getting at least 900 together in the Peterborough Cathedral grounds on Sunday, June 10 from 12.30pm. It had previously set the record at Burghley Park in 2012. The new record attempt forms part of the celebrations for Peterborough Cathedral’s 900th birthday this year.

The previous record

Anna’s Hope founder Carole Hughes said: “This is not just a record attempt and an afternoon of entertainment and fun is planned with singers, dancers, stilt walkers, face painters and a circus workshop.”

To register, visit: http://bit.ly/fairyworldrecord. To qualify as a fairy you must wear a tutu and wings and carry a wand.