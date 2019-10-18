People and their pets - Peterborough in the 1980s

Here are a couple of my photographs from the early 1980s in Peterborough featuring people and their pets.

The first image is from Saxon Road in Eastfield, while the second was taken at the Oxney Road travellers site - a group of youngsters with a Jack Russell in falling snow.

Chris Porsz column

The dogs will be long gone of course, but what became of the children, and what did they call their dogs?

I am hoping readers will solve the mystery

On the subject of dogs, look out for my latest book Barking which is on sale now.