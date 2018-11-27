Pensioner rescued from Peterborough house fire

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from a fire broke out at a home in Peterborough in the middle of the night.

At 12.23am yesterday (Monday) crews were called to a fire on Finchfield in Parnwell, Peterborough.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Thorney and the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade attended the incident.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a bungalow with smoke spreading to adjacent properties. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet.

One woman, believed to be aged in her 90s, was rescued from the property and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The crews returned to their stations by 3.15am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.