A pensioner died after a medical episode at the Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey.

Cambridgeshire police said it was called today (Wednesday, July 17) at 1.08pm by the ambulance service to reports of a sudden death at the centre in Station Road.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and a woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.”