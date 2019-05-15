Pedestrian dies after collision in Davids Lane in Peterborough - road remains closed

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a car in Davids Lane, Werrington.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene earlier this afternoon (Wednesday).

The emergency services at Davids Lane. Photo: Terry Harris

The emergency services were called shortly after 1pm and closed the road between Gascgoine and Hodgson Avenue.

The road remains closed while enquiries take place. Five police cars and two ambulance crews were at the scene earlier, as well as an air ambulance.

Parents picking up their children from William Law C of E Primary School in Werrington were told earlier today by the school that police had “requested that there is minimal foot traffic” in the area of the collision, with access to the school via Davids Lane from the Tesco roundabout.

No information about the pedestrian - including their gender or age - has been given at this time by police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 218 of May 15.

