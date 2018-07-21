Peace parade founder to be honoured

A peace march will honour the work of a community leader who set up the event more than 30 years ago.

Shaykh Sufi Mohammed Yousaf first organised the Peterborough Peace Parade in 1981, and the annual event attracts more than 1,000 people.

City of Peterborough Peace Parade to celebrate the Life of Prophet Muhammad through West Town and Central Ward EMN-170522-103427009

This year’s event takes place on Sunday July 22, and will be the first since his death in April, and along with a message of peace, participants will be remembering his contribution to Peterborough.

Qazafi Sadiq, the event coordinator, said: “He was the founder and chief organiser of the annual community Peace Parade in Peterborough which he started in 1981, and also includes celebrating the birth and life of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). The event is attended by up to 1000 people and has grown year on year and is one of the calendar highlights of the year, with people travelling from all over the UK from cities as far as Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Newcastle and London attending.

“Due to his excellent character, beautiful personality and care for the wellbeing of those around him, he would help people with advice and guidance and was seen as an excellent role model.

“He would open the doors of his home to the vulnerable and less fortunate in society by providing them with food and shelter.

“He helped many people turn their lives round, and reform their character and become better people and understanding their duties to their families, neighbours and community. Through his counselling young people who lived a life of crime and drug or alcohol addiction changed their lives and became law abiding citizens.”

Mr Yousaf died in April at Peterborough City Hospital having first moved to the city in 1981. More than 3,000 people attended his funeral.

Qazafi added: “People described him as a beautiful and loving man who cared about every single being irrespective of their race, religion, age or colour.

“He was an inspiring man who always had a cheeky smile.

“He had unique quality that even if you met him once he would never forget your name, and he would touch your heart with his wise words that you would cherish that moment you spent with him, and look forward to meeting him.”